Chennai: Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Monday accepted the people’s mandate in the Assembly elections and said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would now function as a “constructive and effective Opposition”.

In a message posted on social media, the DMK president congratulated the winners and said he respected the democratic verdict of the electorate.

Reflecting on his government’s tenure, Stalin said his administration had implemented a wide range of welfare schemes and ensured development across sectors.

He noted that the party had sought votes based on its governance record and its promise to continue welfare initiatives.

“We ran a government for all people, including those who did not vote for us. I remained committed to every section and acted according to my conscience,” he said, thanking voters, party cadres and alliance partners of the Secular Progressive Alliance for their support.

Emphasising resilience, Stalin added that political journeys are shaped by both victories and setbacks. “What matters is our ideology and purpose. The DMK’s journey will continue without any slack,” he said.

The election results, however, marked a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay leading the surge of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Making a remarkable electoral debut, the TVK emerged as the single largest party in terms of seats won and leads.

According to data from the Election Commission of India as of 8.40 p.m., the TVK had won 82 seats and was leading in 25 constituencies.

The DMK secured 44 seats and was leading in 16, while the AIADMK won 34 seats and was ahead in 13 constituencies.

In a major upset, Stalin himself was defeated in the Kolathur Assembly constituency by TVK candidate V.S. Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes, ending his long hold over the seat.

Meanwhile, the DMK retained pockets of strength, with victories in Gudalur, Coonoor and Valparai constituencies.

Congress candidate Viswanathan won in Melur, while CPI’s T. Ramachandran secured the Thally seat.

The elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly were held in a single phase April 23, recording a voter turnout of 85.1 per cent, with over 4.8 crore votes polled.