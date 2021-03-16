Planetary movements have an influence over the lives of people. The constellation, stars and planets, according to astrologers, determine how a person’s life will progress.

Today’s horoscope will help you plan your goals and targets successfully. Horoscopes are in fact a pointer of the times to come in relationships, jobs and various other subjects.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Court cases and other legal matters have a chance to end today successfully in your favour. One will have the urge to spend on procuring household items. However, money should be spent keeping in mind financial constraints. Also one needs to be cautious while getting into financial deals.

Capricorn

People in business will get benefit due to lot of changes and that will also strengthen financial position. Expenses may increase and students preparing for exams will be successful.

Aquarius

If you are interested in buying and selling a property, then seriously go through the constitutional aspects of it, otherwise you may face losses. Chances of expenses rising can happen due to the sudden physical distress of your spouse. If a dispute has been going on in the family for a very long time, it may surface again today. However, elders can help you reach an amicable solution.

Pisces

Married life will be happy. Acting on the advice of your parents will be helpful and useful for you. You need to spend more time with your parents. Money matters appear bright and those in business will profit.