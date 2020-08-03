In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives.

By reading this horoscope, you will be able to make your daily plans successful. Today’s horoscope predicts about jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Luck will shine and you will get a chance to travel. You will get success with your personal efforts. The mind will be happy and you will spend the day with renewed energy. Today is going to be very positive in the matter of love and you will spend happy moments with your beloved. Health will improve.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Love and attraction will increase towards your life partner. You will get good results in connection with business. Expenses will increase slightly but will make you relaxed. Family life will be pleasant.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you and you will spend good time with your family. There will be increase in household expenses. Today will be a great day in the family while your siblings may have to face problems. Today will be favorable for you in connection with work.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you and you might attend a function. Today you will eat good food which will satisfy your mind. Health is going to be a little weak and expenses will be more but income will also increase. You may suddenly get some good news which will make your day.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you and luck will support you. Income will increase and you will get attracted towards artistic works. Those involved in the field of acting will benefit. Income will increase and in the case of love, you will be lucky today. In married life, life partner will support you in your work. Family life will be peaceful.