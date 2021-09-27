Krushnaprasad: Two-year-old Debansh Patra, a resident of Parikud area of Krushnaprasad Block under Puri district, has made the state proud by making it into the prestigious India Book of Records.

He won the title by naming 40 animals, 48 bird, 22 vehicles, 22 automobile logos, 38 celebrities, 22 countries, 23 fruits, 27 vegetables, 20 insects, 10 reptiles, 16 musical instruments, 15 historical sites, 26 sports, 12 national symbols, 14 festivals and capitals of 29 states. He also sang the national anthem.

After verifying all the documents, the India Book of Records placed Debansh’s feat on the book. He was given a certificate, a gold medal and the book featuring his name.

As the news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in. His mother said that Debansh had started retaining whatever he saw or heard since he was just a year old.