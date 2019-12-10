Nabarangpur: A five months old visually challenged boy, who was thrown into a cow dung pit by his paternal grandfather when he was just two months old for his lack of eyesight at birth, would get treatment at a Bhubaneswar based eye hospital.

According to a source, Surya Soura, daughter of Phagun Bhatra of Padalguda village under Nandahandi block in Nabarangpur district, is married to Khagapati Soura, a resident of Belagaon. Surya and Khagapati used to earn their livelihood by working at a brick kiln in Rayagada. They have two sons: the elder four years old and the younger five months old.

The younger son is visually challenged by birth. The couple was unable to treat him owing to their financial condition. Khagapati’s father, upset over the baby’s lack of vision, threw him into a pit – possibly in an attempt to kill him. The kid, however, was rescued by Surya who left her in-law’s place over the issue and has been living at her parental house ever since.

In an attempt to provide medical care for her child, she sought help from the administration under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram. Meanwhile, a senior clerk of district emergency office Tripati Balaji Sahu came to her aid and arranged for his treatment in coordination with Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital.

Based on the diagnosis, the child would be sent to Bhubaneswar based LV Prasad Eye Institute for further treatment, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram local coordinator Firoze Bag said.