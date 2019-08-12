New Delhi: Buoyed by a maiden Super 500 title win Sunday at Thailand Open, the new Indian doubles sensation Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are eyeing a medal at next week’s World Championships. In the process they became the first Indian duo to achieve such a feat. It also helped Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy break into the top 10 of the men’s doubles rankings. They jumped seven places to be currently ranked ninth.

The Indian pair defeated reigning Asian Games silver medallists Fazar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the second round, before beating former World Champions Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the semifinals. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then came up trumps against reigning World Champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in the summit clash.

Chirag said their performance in the Thai capital has given them the confidence to win a medal at the World Championships.

“World Championships are next week and we have done well in the run up to the event. Most of the top players participated at Thailand and beating them gave us a big boost. We know we won’t enter as favourites but it does raise hopes of winning a medal now,” Chirag said.

“We have the potential to be a World Champion pair. The level of Thailand Open was high. It could have been easily a World Championship, so I think we do stand a chance to win a medal,” added Chirag.

Chirag also informed that they would look to maintain their top 10 ranking by year end to ensure a Tokyo Olympic qualification. “Next six months, the aim will be to in the top 10. It will be lot more difficult because all the ranking points that we have scored were from playing in tournaments from September to December last year,” said the 22-year-old from Mumbai.

“So the major goal will be to play quarters and semifinals in all the tournament and if possible win another title. It will, give us a chance to break into the top five then early next year. But the main goal is be in the top 10. It will enable us qualify directly for the Tokyo Olympics,” added Chirag.

The duo had reached the semifinals of the French Open Super 750, quarters of the China Open Super 750 event and final of Syed Modi International before a freak injury to Satwik forced them out for four months.

The injury phase coincided with the departure of Malaysian doubles coach Tan Kim Her, who was responsible for bringing them together.

Chirag said the injury setback had derailed their targets but they battled through the difficult phase to make a successful comeback.

“There were doubts in our minds because for 4-5 months we couldn’t play and it was first time we were out of circuit for such a long time. We didn’t know when his (Satwik) injury will heal and when we will be able to resume. Then Tan Kim Her left, leaving a big void. It was a difficult period but we handled it well,” pointed out Chirag.

“We started with Brazil Open and though we were not at our best, we won the title and it gave a good boost. At Sudirman Cup playing three games against the World No. 6 pair also was a confidence-booster. So soon we got over that phase,” the player added.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) has brought in Flandy Limpele as the new doubles new coach, and Chirag attributed their fitness to the training methods of the Indonesian.

“After Flandy joined, it was difficult for the first month because we couldn’t adjust to the physical training. But gradually we got used to his regime and it made us very fit on court and it helped us during the matches in Thailand,” Chirag informed.

“We were doing a lot more running and Flandy made us extremely fit and so we were not tired even after playing three games, so multi-feed training has helped, made us more consistent,” Chirag added.

Chirag also cleared all doubts regarding the fitness of Satwik, who was troubled by his shoulder during the final at Thailand. “Satwik had some shoulder issues. It was sometimes hurting when he was playing full bloodied smashes, so we were mixing with half smashes and drops. It was not serious. He took a few days rest. He will be able to play normally during World Championships,” informed Chirag.

PNN & Agencies