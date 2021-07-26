New Delhi: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned here Monday after her superb silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai Chanu was greeted enthusiastically at the airport. Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security and clad in a face shield and mask.

“Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much,” Chanu tweeted after landing.

The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. She was felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category. Her silver-winning feat bettered Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With that performance, Chanu exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

Chanu has also been a former World Champion and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist. She was training in the USA before the Games and lived up to the medal expectations from her with a confident performance.

Chanu’s total of 202kg was behind Zhihui’s 210kg (94kg+116kg) even as Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).

Earlier Monday, Chanu tweeted on her departure from Tokyo. “Heading back to home. Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life,” tweeted the 26-year-old. The tweet received a response from International Olympic Committee’s Twitter handle: “Congratulations!”

Chanu hails from Manipur. The Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh has already announced a reward of rupees one crore for Chanu. She has also been promised a ‘special’ job in the government.