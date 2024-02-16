Rajkot: Opener Ben Duckett led England’s strong response with a scintillating hundred as the visitors raced to 207/2 at stumps after bowling out India for 445 on the second day of the third Test here Friday.

At stumps, Duckett was batting on 133 and his teammate Joe Root was 9 not out as England scored their runs in only 35 overs to trail by 238 runs.

The day also saw Ravichandran Ashwin become only the second Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket, with the wicket of Zak Crawley (15).

Duckett got to his century in just 88 balls, the fastest by an Englishman against India.

Earlier, in his first international outing, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel batted very well for a neat 46.

India resumed the second day on their overnight score of 326/5 with Jadeja and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (1) at the crease.

Both Jadeja and Kuldeep, however, got out quickly as India slipped to 331/7. Ashwin and Jurel then steadied the innings.

For England, returning pacer Mark Wood finished with figures of 4/114 in 27.5 overs.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 445 all out in 130.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112, Sarfaraj Khan 62; Mark Wood 4/114).

England 1st innings: 207/2 in 35 overs (Ben Duckett 133 batting).

