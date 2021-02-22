New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi to one day police custody. Disha Ravi was arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protests. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed custodial interrogation of Ravi. His order came after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused.

Ravi was produced before the court on expiry of her three-day judicial custody. The court had sent her Friday to judicial custody after police had said her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being.

Also read: Prominent activists, artists demand immediate release of Disha Ravi

The agency had said that it would seek her further custodial interrogation once co-accused – Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk – join the interrogation February 22.

Ravi was arrested February Delhi police on February 13 from Bangalore. However, may people have alleged that the arrest was not made following proper procedures. However, Delhi police had rubbished such claims.

Renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg has tweeted in support of Ravi. Others have also joined the campaign to free her.