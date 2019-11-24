Mumbai: Almost all celebrities have their siblings working in the industry as well. While some actresses have been winning hearts with their talent and looks, their sisters have failed miserably.

Some leading actresses have tried hard to launch their sisters on silver screen. However, not many have been successful like their siblings. They have turned out to be flop and failed to make their mark as their elder sis.

So, here is a list of sisters of actresses who flopped miserably.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty: Shilpa is a known face in cinema, even after staying away from films. Shilpa’s charm always remains on both big and small screen. But at the same time, Shilpa’s younger sister Shamita’s career was not good. Shamita made her debut with the film Mohabbatein. The film proved to be a super hit but even after this Shamita’s career could not do much.

Kajol Mukherjee -Tanisha Mukherjee: Kajol has won everyone’s hearts by portraying different characters. At the same time, Tanisha Mukherjee made her debut in the film Neil N. Nikki. Tanisha’s first film proved to be a flop. After this Tanisha’s career could not be found at all.

Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora: Malaika Arora has been away from films for a long time, but stays in headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Malaika’s item numbers are also very much liked by fans. On the other hand, Amrita Arora has no hit movies in her kitty in her short term in the industry.

Dimple Kapadia -Simple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia won the hearts of everyone from the debut film Bobby. On the other hand, the debut film of Simple Kapadia, which started its career with the film Anurodh. After her final acting gig, she then became a costume designer, and designed for actors including Tabu, Amrita Singh, Sridevi and Priyanka Chopra.

Twinkle Khanna-Rinke Khanna: Actress Twinkle Khanna is currently away from Hindi films but due to her style, she remains in headlines. During her career she was liked by all. Twinkle has delivered many hit films. On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna’s sister Rinke Khanna’s film career was not very good. Rinke Khanna worked with Govinda in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. She married businessman Sameer Saran and now lives in the United Kingdom with her daughter and husband.