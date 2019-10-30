Mumbai: Though they were in the peak of their careers and were loved and adored by their fans, there are many actresses who left behind their fame just for their families.

Even if it is their choice, we miss them on the big screen. Though, we don’t get to see them on the silver screen anymore, they are leading a happy life with their families.

Here are the top five actresses who chose their happily married life over carrier:

Saira Banu: One of the most beautiful actresses Saira Banu is married to the legendary Dilip Kumar. She happily gave up the limelight to revel in her role as a wife and a homemaker. She decided not to work after marriage as she thought their marriage might not work due to Dilip Kumar’s constant travelling for shoots.

Babita Kapoor: The most talented actress has acted in 19 films before she left Hindi film industry for good. She was 23 years old when she married Randhir Kapoor. However, they separated only a few years after Karisma and Kareena were born. After about 20 years of separation, Randhir and Babita patched things up again.

Sonali Bendre: Sonali has worked with all the Khans, however, she married film actor-director, Goldie Behl and left the industry.

Meenakshi Sheshadri: She was known as Hindi film box office gold in the late 80s and has done films like Hero, Ghayal and Damini. Her last film was Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ghatak opposite Sunny Deol. Thereafter, she married the investment banker, Harish Mysore and said goodbye to the glamour world forever. She moved to the U.S.A. where she now lives with her husband and two kids.

Twinkle Khanna: Twinkle Khanna’s last film was Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega. In 2001, she married her beau Akshay Kumar and left the film industry. She is now a successful interior designer, a columnist and a famous author.