Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed Wednesday by security forces while one of his accomplices escaped during an encounter in J-K’s Doda district, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Haroon Wani.

The encounter between the ultras and personnel of the Army and Police took place in the district’s Gondana belt, Public Relations Officer, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said.

Security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the official said.

In the gun battle, Wani, an A++ category terrorist, was killed. He belonged to the Gattah belt of the district, DIG of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sujit Kumar, informed.

Kumar said another terrorist has fled towards higher snow-bound areas and operations are on to track him. He informed that an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 73 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a radio set have been recovered.

