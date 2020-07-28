Kolkata: Shaankar Sen, the chairman of Kolkata-based Senco Gold and Diamonds, died of COVID-19 at a hospital here Tuesday. This information was given by hospital sources and some members of his family. Shaankar Sen was 63. He recently underwent knee replacement surgery, a family member said. Shaankar is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren.

Shaankar, was instrumental in putting the ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ brand on the national map. He was remembered by industry veterans as a shining example of Bengali entrepreneurship.

Shaankar inherited three jewellery stores in the early 1990s from his father. Currently the brand has over 100 outlets across India, another family member said. Senco Gold and Diamonds is at present the largest gold jeweller from eastern India with footprints across 14 states.

“He (Shaankar) was dynamic personality and a visionary in his own space. He had innovative ideas to forge ahead. The void left by his demise today is irreparable,” the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said condoling his death.

Shaankar chaired the National Expert Committee on Jewellery and Lifestyle at the ICC for the past three years and led many successful endeavors in the sector. He was also one of the founding members of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

“The entire industry, Senco family and friends deeply mourn this tragic loss and pray to the almighty to give strength to the family, GJC chairman N Anantha Padmanaban said.