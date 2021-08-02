Bolangir: A top Maoist cadre carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head surrendered before the Bolangir police Sunday in the presence of DIG (Northern Range, Sambalpur) Deepak Kumar and Bolangir SP Nitin Kusalkar.

The Left wing ultra, identified as Aitu Korsa, has several criminal cases filed against him in the state, including IED explosion and murder, Kumar said.

He was an area committee member (ACM) of Committee of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-BoudhNayagarh (KKBN) division of the outlawed organisation. Aitu is a resident of Mankelli village under Gangaloor police limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

However, he was active in several divisions of the Maoist party in Odisha.

“He (Aitu) has been working in the state since last eight years. He had earlier worked in the Bolangir, Bargarh and Mahasamund (BBM) division of the CPI (Maoist) and later joined the KKBN division. The State government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy for the Maoists are encouraging these cadres to surrender,” said the DIG (Northern Range, Sambalpur), Deepak Kumar.

“Responding to the appeal of Odisha Chief Minister and the DGP, I have surrendered before the police. Maoists have been involved in protests against the developmental schemes in remote areas. This is wrong and therefore I decided to give up arms,” said Aitu after surrendering in the Bolangir police headquarters.

Meanwhile, DIG Abhay appreciated the efforts of Bolangir police and appealed Maoists to shun violence and surrender. “I again appeal to the Maoists to desist from violence and surrender. They should join the mainstream.”

“Aitu Korsa, ACM of KKBN divn, r/o Chhattisgarh, surrendered before DIG NR today at Bolangir. I again appeal to the Maoists to desist from violence and surrender. They should join the mainstream. Well done SP, Bolangir,” tweeted the DGP.

Earlier, July 18, three other Maoist cadres, including two women, had surrendered before the Odisha Police.

PNN