New Delhi: South Africa Test players including Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have chosen to play the IPL over the home Test series against Bangladesh beginning March 31. The series starts with three ODIs scheduled for March 18, 20 and 23 respectively where the star players will be available. Earlier, majority of the South Africa players were expected to miss the first week of IPL starting March 26 due to national commitments.

ESPN Cricinfo reported that the Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi and Marco Jansen will miss the Tests to be available for the IPL from the beginning.

Jansen impressed in the home series against India. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL auction while Punjab Kings secured the services of Rabada. Ngidi will represent Delhi Capitals.

Question marks remain over the availability of Anrich Nortje due to fitness issues. He was one of the retained players for Delhi Capitals.

Test skipper Dean Elgar had called ‘litmus test of loyalty’ for the IPL bound players. However it is understood that BCCI top brass reached out to Cricket South Africa counterparts for a middle of the road solution. It was then decided that the star players of South Africa like Rabada will play the ODIs, but give the Test series a miss.