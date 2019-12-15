Artisans, weavers, sculptors from all over the country participated in the Crafts fair to exhibit their traditional and contemporary handicraft and handloom products

BHUBANESWAR: The 14th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela 2019 was inaugurated by Minister, Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian at Janta Maidan here Sunday.

The handloom expo hosted more than 380 stalls featuring rich handiworks. More than 400 artisans and weavers have participated at the fair which is scheduled to continue till December 27.

This year’s event was unique as it provided special wheelchairs for specially abled people and senior citizens. Besides, the event was plastic free.

Addressing the visitors, Dian said, “Our Handloom department is trying its best to develop the lives of artisans as well as of the handloom, textile and handicrafts. Our department will soon include 5Ts in all our work to ensure swift development.”

Accompanied by secretary, Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts Depatment, Nitin Chandra, the minister visited many of the stalls and looked into products. Weavers explained the workings of a pavilion ‘Tanta Kurtee’ to her. She also distributed awards to distinguished artisans on the occasion.

The lifetime achievement award was given to Shilpi Guru Banamali Mahapatra, State Handicraft award went to Brahmananda Maharana, Debendra Maharana and Suman Meher among others. Eight artisans received Kalakrutee Sanmaan. Mukund Meher received State Handicraft award with Rs 25,000 cash award and a certificate for Sarpa Bandhan Saree made of Tassar fabric.

Shilpi Guru Raghunath Mahapatra received Lifetime Achievement award with Rs 1 lakh in cash and certificate. He said, “I am forever grateful to Govt of Odisha for this award and I hope to carry forward the craft till I am alive.”

Winner of Kalakrutee Sanmaan Kuni Patra said, “I am very happy to receive the award for Straw craft which is slowly gaining popularity. I want many of our budding artisans to work on Straw craft and make it more popular.”

Diverse stalls showcased tribal artists, art, artifacts from different states of India including Odisha. More than 40 food stalls in the food court allured visitors who had a field day while tasting new items like chicken kheeri, egg idli and bamboo chicken among others.

Food Blogger Ankita Pati said, “Each stall is unique and hygienic and service is quite good too. From traditional Odia pancakes to Muglai and Rajasthani, the stalls offered Punjabi and continental food items as well. One must visit the event to taste these unique delicacies.”

The ingaural evening witnessed an enchanting Odissi performance by Ilena Citarist and troupe. A special booklet on information regarding the fair, which was printed in Braile, was unveiled by dignitaries.

Nurturing traditional arts