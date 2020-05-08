Seoul: Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min has been named one of the top five recruits in his military unit. Son finished three weeks of compulsory military training Friday in South Korea Friday.

Doing well in military training

South Korea’s Marine Corps posted pictures of Son wielding an M-16 assault rifle and saluting. The picture was uploaded on their Facebook page as Son completed his stint at a boot camp.

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years. They are always ready in case the 1.3 million-strong North Korean army attacks.

Great achievement

Son was a member of the South Korean team that won gold in the 2018 Asian Games. The Spurs star broke down in tears of joy after the 2-1 extra-time win over Japan in Asiad. It meant he could fulfil his obligations with just three weeks’ basic training.

Son, the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history reported to a marines’ camp on the island of Jeju for basic training in April. He was involved in lengthy hikes, as well as use of tear-gas training and rifle practice.

Top five finish

There were 157 recruits attending the camp. Son finished in the top five a spokesperson for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps said. “Son did exceptionally well in all areas of training, including military ethics and security education,” informed the spokesperson.

Fans rejoice

Likes poured in for the Facebook pictures, with fans posting messages of congratulation. “He indeed is world-class. I’m a die-hard Son Heung-min fan,” wrote one South Korean marine veteran.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus and no date has yet been set for resumption.

