San Francisco: Apple is working towards introducing Touch ID feature in the Apple Watch, according to a patent application filed last year by the iPhone maker and recently published by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published yet another patent application from Apple that covers moving the internal watch antennas to a future Apple Watch band — and possibly adding Touch ID to the display,” according to Patently Apple.

Titled “Antenna Assemblies For Watch Bands”, the patent application discusses technology that would allow antennas to be embedded inside a watch band.

Also, to maintain the comfort of the wearer, the antenna would be able to bend, stretch and flex.

The patent figures below show an Apple Watch with a band that includes stretchable communication antennas with the important aspects pointed out, the report added.