Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Saumendra Priyadarshi Tuesday assumed office as the Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police.

The state government had Monday appointed Priayadarshi as the Commissioner of Police for twin city replacing IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Sarangi, a 1990-batch officer, relinquished his post immediately after the announcement his transfer order. He has been posted as CMD of Odisha State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Limited (OPH & WC).

Priyadarshi, a 1995-batch officer, formally took the charge after receiving the guard of honour in a special programme at Police Bhawan here Tuesday afternoon.

“When you succeed an efficient officer, you face a tough challenge to match with your predecessor. I will try my best to continue the work initiated by my predecessor,” Priyadarshi said while interacting with the media.

The new Police Commissioner sought cooperation from the residents of the twin cities. “I will discharge my duty with utmost sincerity. The prime duties of every police officer are to keep the law and order situation under control and check criminal activities. So, I will give stress on these two things,” he added.

Answering queries about the rising crime graph of the city, Priyadarshi said, “I have just assumed the office. We will analyse the situation and devise an appropriate strategy after holding discussions with our officers.”

He urged the police personnel of the twin cities to make all-out efforts to deal with the challenges. Meanwhile, speaking to Orissa POST, the new Commissioner said, “I will try to continue the citizencentric schemes initiated by my predecessors.”

