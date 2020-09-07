Bhubaneswar: Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi tested positive for COVID-19, Monday.

Panigrahi took to his social media handle to reveal his diagnosis.

“Mid March’20 onwards doing public & official works. Not missed a day. Tried hard during this pandemic people don’t feel alone & worked as desired by Hon’ble C.M. Finally, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote.

Mid March'20 onwards doing public & official works. Not missed a day. Tried hard during this pandemic people don't feel alone & worked as desired by Hon'ble C.M. Finally Covid-19 caught hold of me. Who're in my contacts in last 7days please isolate. Last pic y'day. @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/bPHsKQLFE7 — Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi (@panigrahi_jp) September 7, 2020

He also requested his friends who had come in contact with him over the last week to subject themselves to home quarantine.

He was elected as Minister of Tourism & OLLC (Odia Language Literature & Culture), Odisha, in the 2019 elections. He is also the MLA of Simula Constituency in Balasore district.

It may be stated here that Panigrahi is the fourth minister who tested positive for the virus. Labour minister Sushant Singh was the first to test positive for COVID-19 followed by Higher Education minister Arun Sahoo and Textile minister Padmini Dian.

PNN