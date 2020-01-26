Baripada: Mayurbhanj district has plenty of praiseworthy tourist attractions which include several historical places, Similipal National Park and various waterfalls. However, the state government has failed to do much for their development and promote them, locals say.

Many locals said that they have written to the Chief Minister, Prime Minister and President under various banners seeking their involvement in the development of tourist places in the district. However, nothing has worked in their favour as yet.

Local populace also alleged that the district tourist office is situated in Bhubaneswar instead of being in Mayurbhanj district. Far removed from the ground realities, the tourism officer often makes decisions that lead to nowhere, they added. District residents demanded the tourism office to be relocated back to Mayurbhanj district.

Given near absence of industries in the district, tourism sector possesses a great potential to provide employment and generate income for thousands of individuals here. However, without government intervention and infrastructure upgrade at key tourism sites, things are unlikely to turn around, locals opined.

PNN