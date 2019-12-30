Kesinga: Be they tourists or bikers or motorists, those passing by the ‘Jogamaya Shakti Pitha’, stop for a while to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the place. But lack of basic infrastructure is a hurdle for the development of tourism here.

The ‘Jogamaya Shakti Pitha’ and ‘Jogasadhana Devagumpha’, are situated at the foothills of Biripuda hill on the river Tel banks near Gurjimunda village under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

Locals alleged that they have been demanding for the last 25 years to develop both ‘Jogamaya Pitha’ and ‘Jogasadhana Devagumpha’ as full phased tourist places with all basic facilities, but in vain.

‘Jogamaya Pitha’ and ‘Jogasadhana Devagumpha’ (a divine cave) surrounded by hills and natural beauty have the temples of goddess Jogamaya, lord Pataleswar and Dhabaleswar Shiva.

Legend has it that in the year 1996 a Shiva Linga was discovered from a rock cave at the feet of the mountain. Later, goddess Jogamaya and Hanuman appeared there.

As the three deities appeared in one rock cave, the place became popular.

The place is always ready to welcome tourists from across the state and outside. In view of its natural setting, the place provides for an ideal picnic spot in winter.

‘Jogamaya Pitha’ assumes its religious importance as it has several side deities like Pataleswara, Dakshin Hanuman and Kamdhenu. This is where devotees come from various parts of the district for Shivaratri and Navaratri seeking fulfillment of their wishes.

Half-a-km from ‘Jogamaya Pitha’, a cave named ‘Jogasadhana Devagumpha’ is also important from historical point of view. A legend has it that a century ago some saints and monks used to do penance inside the cave. At the entry point of the cave is Dhabaleswar Shiva Ling, which locals claim gradually grows in shape and size. Besides, a variety of medicinal and herbal plants are found in the area spreading over 5km.

Notably, there are 11 ancient wells on the Biripuda hill near the shrine. Surprisingly, though the wells are at a height, they never go dry and water is available even in summer.

Locals observed that the place has all the ingredients of a tourist spot but the department has not paid any heed to granting tourist site tag to the place.

When contacted, Kalahandi District Tourism Officer Subodh Chhatria said that a letter has been issued to Kesinga tehsildar to identify land for development projects. He added a survey has been conducted in the area and funds will be provided after the report is submitted.

PNN