Gopalpur: The scenic beauty of Gopalpur beach attracts tourists from across the state and even abroad who love to take a dip in the sea, but a moment’s carelessness while bathing can prove fatal, with several such incidents reported in the past. According to reports, lifeguards have saved several tourists from drowning here while bathing.

Over the past 17 years, lifeguards have rescued 254 tourists from drowning, although 27 people have lost their lives during the period. Despite the high footfall, the number of lifeguards deployed along the beach remains inadequate. As a result, tourists unfamiliar with the sea’s nature often find themselves in danger.

From Panthanivas point to Haripur estuary — a stretch of nearly 2km — the beach witnesses heavy tourist footfall every day, especially Sundays and holidays. Locals and visitors have alleged that the administration is not taking adequate measures to ensure tourists’ safety, as a sufficient number of lifeguards have not been deployed on the beach.

Experts say that because the seabed near Gopalpur is uneven and steep, the risk of drowning remains particularly high in this area. Only five homeguards trained in Goa in 2009 as lifeguards and attached to Gopalpur police station are currently deployed on Gopalpur beach. According to sources, two lifeguards are on duty from 6am to 2pm, another two from 2pm to 10pm, and one from 10pm to 6am.

Locals said ensuring tourist safety with just one or two lifeguards at a time is extremely difficult. Whenever any untoward incident occurs in the sea, local fishermen often assist the lifeguards in rescue operations. Though the beach team has basic rescue equipment such as life jackets and life buoys— mainly meant for use in rivers or ponds—it lacks specialised sea rescue gear. There are no rescue tubes or professional-grade swim jackets available, making rescue operations risky. Lifeguards have often faced life-threatening challenges while trying to save drowning tourists. Locals have urged the administration to deploy more trained lifeguards and provide adequate sea-specific rescue equipment to ensure visitor safety.

Meanwhile, after the gangrape incident involving a college student on the beach June 15, police have deployed a patrolling vehicle to strengthen beach surveillance.