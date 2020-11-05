Phulbani: With a view to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the district, the Kandhamal district administration has imposed a ban on visiting picnic spots and tourist destinations in the district till November 30.

The district administration issued a notification in this regard Wednesday. According to the notification, the resorts of tourism department will remain open for tourists during this period.

There are several places including Ludu Waterfalls, Putudi Waterfalls, Kalinga, Daringbadi, Katramal etc. known for attracting tourists all the year round. Particularly in winter, these spots witness a huge footfall of tourists, nature lovers and picnickers. As the winter has already set in and no lockdown or shutdown restrictions in place, it is likely that people will visit the spots.

So, in order to check the footfalls at these spots to contain the spread of coronavirus, the district administration has imposed a ban restricting tourists from visiting the places.

Tehsildars-cum-executive magistrates have been entrusted with the task to ensure zero footfalls at the tourist spots till November 30. The executive magistrates and local police stations have been asked to conduct regular enforcement and take action against the violators.

