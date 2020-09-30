Bhubaneswar: After remaining shut for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary will be re-opened for visitors from October 2 in a restricted manner, adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

Assistant Conservator of Chandaka Wildlife Division HS Mohanty said, “All precautionary measures like sanitization, thermal screening of visitors, wearing of masks and social distancing will be taken for the visitors in order to avoid spread of COVID-19 infection.”

The ancient forest trail of Chandaka-Dampara Sanctuary is spread over 193 sq km. The forest, once part of a huge tract referred to as reserve forest in textbooks, used to connect Odisha with Central India. It was declared an elephant sanctuary in 1982.

Located 20 km away from Bhubaneswar, the semi-evergreen forests are the city’s lungs. The sanctuary also happens to be the North Eastern limit of the Eastern Ghats mountain range.

The Chandaka Nature Trail offers a great opportunity for nature lovers to explore the beauty of nature, and will also help create awareness about the role of natural ecosystems in ensuring a safe future.

With two access points, the sanctuary offers an opportunity to experience the natural treasures of Chandaka. The trail is a comfortably paced walk of 6-8 km with multiple stops to explain specific aspects of the forest.

On the other hand, Nandankanan Zoological Park and botanical garden inside the zoo will also open October 4 with COVID-19 restrictions, informed Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Hari Shankar Upadhyay.

PNN