Khordha: Dozens of revellers were seen gathered at Barunei hills under Khordha district Saturday to celebrate their day-off despite prohibitory orders under section 144 in place at the area to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

According to locals, there was no representative of the district administration or police to enforce the congregation ban.

It should be mentioned here that the state government has ordered closure of most offices, schools and colleges barring emergency service providers in view of coronavirus outbreak. That said, some of the persons treat it as a holiday.

Section 144 has been imposed at several places and assembly of more than three persons have been banned. In several other areas, assembly of more than seven persons has been banned even without Section 144.

