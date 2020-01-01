Puri: Thousands of tourists Wednesday thronged Puri to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath and take a dip in the Bay of Bengal to start their New Year.

Thousands of devotees were seen making beelines at the Jagannath temple since morning.

According to locals, Singhadwar of the temple was opened early in the morning in view of a large number of devotees visiting the shrine on occasion of New Year. The darshan rituals began at 1:20 am.

The temple corridor was decorated beautifully with colorful lights and greenery. The old steel barricades at Singhadwar have been replaced with new ones.

The administration has made adequate security arrangements at the Srimandir in view of the huge gathering of the devotees. Darshan of the Lords was going on peacefully till last reports came in.

