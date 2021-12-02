Chandikhol: The tourist footfall at Olasuni Nature Camp in Jajpur has drastically gone down as tourists from and outside the district have been turning down their faces alleging that it does not have the basic infrastructure facilities due to apathetic attitude of administration.

Jajpur Forest department had earlier developed ecotourism centres by spending crores of rupees at Olasuni hill and Mahavinayak shrine. Tourists show reluctance as the tourist destinations lack adequate lighting and have no provision for drinking water, a source said.

It was expected that hundreds of tourists would throng the nature camp this winter season. However, many tourists are booking online for night stay at the nature camp, but subsequently cancelling.

According to the source, the two ecotourism centres were developed in 2012. Several facilities were made available keeping in mind the usual tourist footfall. Nearly a decade has passed since then and staffs for regular maintenance have not been employed so far.

Olasuni Nature Camp had recorded revenue collection of Rs 14,000 during FY 2016-17, Rs 43,000 during FY 2017-18, Rs 20,000 during FY 2018-19 and Rs 13,000 during FY 2019-20, the source added.

Similarly, the Mahavinayak tourist destination had revenue collection of Rs 86,000 during FY 2016-17, Rs 1,59,000 during FY 2017-18, Rs 1,21,000 during FY 2018-19 and Rs 1,55,000 during FY 2019-20.

Meanwhile, charge of the two ecotourism centres have been handed over to Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). OFDC has fixed Rs 1,857 for 24-hour stay at the Olasuni Nature Camp.

On being contacted, Chandikhol forester Sashikant Behera said, “The department higher-ups have been informed about requirement of basic facilities. Problems faced by tourists will be sorted out soon.”

PNN