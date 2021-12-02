Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 252 new Covid-19 cases, of which 54 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,49,597. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,434.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,415 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Jajpur and Khurda districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 252 new infections, 148 were reported from quarantine centres while 104 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 237 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 113 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 19 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (5), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (5), Boudh (1), Dhenkanal (3), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (8), Jharsuguda (4), Kendrapara (3), Keonjhar (1), Mayurbhanj (8), Nayagarh (2), Puri (3), Sambalpur (13) and Sundargarh (16).

The State Pool reported 27 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,38,47,367 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 186.

PNN