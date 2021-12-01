Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday ordered compulsory retirement of four coaches who are presently working in Odisha Council of Sports on grounds of inefficiency and dereliction of duty.

An official source said, the government servants who have been forced to retire are: two volleyball coaches Pravakar Tripathy and Jnanendra Prasad Badhei, a boxing coach Shankar Prasad Adhikari and a handball coach Manoj Kumar Das.

Recently, a state-level review committee had recommended the premature superannuation of the four coaches working under the Sports and Youth Services Department. The decision for compulsory retirement was executed based on the recommendations, the source informed.

The panel had assessed the performances of the four coaches and found them to be quite poor with no substantial contribution.

In fact, the state government in a previous circular in 2019 had made it clear that service records of government employees who are aged 50 years or more will be reviewed and non-performers will be given compulsory retirement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state government had ordered compulsory retirement of eight officers November 12, 2021, including some of the officials from Odisha Administrative Services. The eight were said to be corrupt and incompetent.

PNN