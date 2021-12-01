Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch Wednesday registered a murder case against four police officials over their alleged involvement in the custodial death of an accused that took place at Jeypore Town police station of Koraput district in 2017.

A source said that the four cops against whom the legal action was initiated include former Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Jeypore police station Tapan Narayan Rath, erstwhile sub-Inspectors Siba Prasad Sahu and Rajesh Baliarsingh and the then Jeypore sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad Senapati.

Moreover, a police case has been registered against the four accused under Sections 302, 323, 342, 325, 505 and 34 of the IPC. A team of the Crime Branch led by Additional SP Ramachandra Thamba will probe into the case, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda informed.

It is pertinent to mention, the 28-year-old deceased named Akash Mahuria was a resident of Jeypore town. He was picked up by the officials in connection with an offence and was later mercilessly beaten to death inside Jeypore Town police station January 30, 2017.

The four officials had allegedly interpreted the death of Mahuria as an accident. The Town police had then said that the victim died after falling down and getting injured while being chased by cops for arrest on the intervening day.

Recently, the deceased’s mother Prabina had lodged an FIR with the Crime Branch. The woman complained in her FIR that the former Town police station IIC Rath and other three officials had applied excess force on her son thereby killing him.

PNN