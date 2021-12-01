Bolangir: Following the seizure of unaccounted worth Rs 2 lakh from Bangomunda IIC, a team of Odisha Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at his residential house and office here in the district and unearthed another Rs 3.8 lakh Wednesday morning.

While the raid team seized the unaccounted cash from the IIC, Binod Bihari Nayak Tuesday evening, the sleuths conducted the searches today morning.

The raid team has seized cash to the tune of Rs 5,86,220 from his possession so far. The house search is underway. “As the raids are still underway, total value of Nayak’s movable and immovable properties have not been ascertained,” a senior Vigilance official said.

The Vigilance officials arrested IIC Nayak after seizure of the unaccounted cash from his possession during raid, the source added.

Also read: 2 criminals sustain bullet injuries in encounter

It is pertinent to mention, the Vigilance sleuths got information from a reliable source Tuesday that Nayak had collected huge cash as illegal gratification from different sources. The team kept a close vigil over movements and activities of the senior police official.

Nayak was intercepted by the anti-corruption agency officials near Barahagoda Toll Plaza of Bargarh district, while he was on his way to Kuchinda town in Sambalpur district from Bangomunda on a car (bearing registration No-OD-15 K-6111).

After a thorough search, a sum of Rs 2,06,220 was recovered from Nayak which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash and the luxurious car including several important documents were seized from him.

A Vigilance PS case was later registered in Sambalpur against Nayak under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(B) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

As part of detailed probe, office room of Nayak at Bangomunda police station in Bolangir, government residence inside the PS premises, a house in Kuchinda town of Sambalpur district and Nayak’s ancestral house at Chirabanikudar village under Reamal police limits in Deogarh district were searched.

PNN