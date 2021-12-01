Bhadrak: Two criminals sustained bullet injuries following an encounter with Gramanchal police Wednesday morning near Barapada village in Bhadrak district. The two have been identified as Prahallad Das from Soro locality and Sushant Mallick from Nilagiri of Balasore district.

Prahallad and Sushant are suspected to be involved in recent ATM loot to the tune of Rs 29 lakh at Charampa in Bhadrak. Further investigation will reveal their involvement in the crime.

Bhadrak police got information from a reliable source that the criminal duo was present near Barapada. Swinging into action, a team of the police raided the place near the village.

The two opened fire at the cops and tried to escape. In retaliation, the raid team also fired shots and injured the two.

“An encounter took place following face-off with the criminals during raid by Bhadrak police. The two have sustained bullet injuries on their leg and have been admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment,” a senior official said.

Two firearms, some incriminating instruments and cash have been recovered from the criminals, the senior official informed. Police have also nabbed two more persons following the raid.

It is pertinent to mention, armed miscreants looted around Rs 29 lakh from an ATM at Charampa area here November 26 night. The video of the loot was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the kiosk.

In the video footage, a masked man can be seen attacking three persons while they were loading the kiosk with the amount. The miscreant then pulls out a firearm and threatens the three before fleeing with the cash.

The looter is seen fleeing from the crime spot soon along with few of his accomplices who were then waiting on motorcycles near Laxmi Narayan temple in Charampa of the district.

Police had obtained the CCTV footage and launched a manhunt for the criminals whose identification process was underway. Employees engaged in loading the cash were also interrogated earlier.

