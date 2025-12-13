New Delhi: A thick layer of toxic smog blanketed Delhi Saturday, with the air quality index slipping into the ‘severe’ category at 431, the worst recorded so far this year.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 431, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while the Air Quality Early Warning System predicted the AQI to remain ‘severe’ Sunday as well.

Saturday recorded the worst air quality of the year so far, surpassing the earlier high of 428 recorded November 11, official data showed.

Among the Delhi-NCR cities, Delhi’s AQI was the third worst after Noida at 455 and Greater Noida at 442, reflecting severe air pollution across the region.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Air Quality Early Warning System said conditions remained unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants Saturday, noting that the ventilation index was below 6,000 square metres per second, while the average wind speed was less than 10 kmph, restricting the dilution and movement of pollutants.

According to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, Delhi’s pollution load was led by the transport sector, which contributed 14.2 per cent, followed by Delhi and peripheral industries at 6.8 per cent. Construction activities accounted for 1.8 per cent, while residential sources contributed 3.6 per cent.

Among the neighbouring NCR cities, Ghaziabad emerged as a major contributor with 13.7 per cent, followed by Baghpat (9.8 per cent), Gautam Buddh Nagar (7.6 per cent), Bulandshahr (4.8 per cent), Sonipat (4.4 per cent) and Muzaffarnagar (2.2 per cent).

Smaller contributions were recorded from Faridabad (1.9 per cent) and Gurugram (1.3 per cent), data showed.

Earlier in the day, a thick blanket of toxic smog hung over the national capital as Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 397 at 9 am, with haze clinging low to the ground and muting the morning skyline.

Among the monitoring stations recorded in the morning hours, 21 were in the ‘severe’ category with AQI readings of above 400, according to the CPCB.

Wazirpur (445) recorded the highest AQI, followed by Vivek Vihar (444) and Jahangirpuri (442). Anand Vihar (439), Ashok Vihar (437) and Rohini (437) also reported severe air pollution.

Several other areas continued to choke under hazardous air, including Narela (432), Patparganj (431), Mundka (430), Bawana (429), ITO (429) and Nehru Nagar (429).

Chandni Chowk (423) and Punjabi Bagh (423) recorded severe air pollution, while Siri Fort (424) and Sonia Vihar (424) remained close behind.

Burari Crossing (414), Karni Singh Shooting Range (409), North Campus (408), RK Puram (408) and Okhla Phase 2 (404) also stayed in the severe zone.

On the weather front, Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog likely, a combination expected to further trap pollutants close to the surface.

