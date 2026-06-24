Bhadrak: Police arrested three persons in connection with the assault on a TPNODL enforcement team during a power theft raid at Chandipur village under Bonth police limits Monday.

The accused were identified as Mir Abdul Hasim alias Hanso, 45, of Keonjhar district, and Chandipur residents Mir Abdul Mukit, 48, and Mir Imtiaz Alam, 26.

All three were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The arrests followed an attack on a TPNODL enforcement team that had conducted a raid after detecting alleged power theft through unauthorized hook connections.

Based on a complaint, Bonth police registered a case and launched an investigation. Bonth IIC Suprakash Mohanty said police relied on video footage, witness statements and seized materials to establish prima facie evidence against the accused.

Meanwhile, TPNODL officials disconnected the electricity connection registered in the name of Mir Sultana Khatun in the presence of police. Utility officials said the connection was terminated following the alleged power theft case and that the consumer had been debarred from obtaining a future power connection.