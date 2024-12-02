Berhampur: Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has commissioned a dedicated 33kv power supply line for the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the infrastructure for India’s education and research sector. IISER Berhampur’s 200-acre campus in Laudigam, Ganjam, serves as an academic and cultural hub, accommodating over 800 students and 250 research scholars from across the country, making it a hub of academic and cultural synergy. The newly commissioned power line spans 21km, with 16.6km of underground cabling and 4.88km of overhead lines, ensuring a continuous and reliable power supply to IISER’s facilities.

The underground system enhances climate resilience, reduces maintenance needs, and improves safety— crucial for a coastal institution like IISER Berhampur. TPSODL prioritised safety and operational reliability throughout the project, implementing tree trimming near power lines, clearing vegetation around key structures, fencing infrastructure, greasing isolator blades, and ensuring proper earthing of cable leads. Additionally, bird guards were installed along the 33kv line to protect birds from electrocution while maintaining an uninterrupted power supply. “Our commitment to sustainable energy solutions aligns with India’s vision for a resilient and future-ready power sector,” said TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg.