Berhampur: In a significant step towards empowering the youth with industry-relevant skills, Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) recently launched a series of technical training programmes at government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Berhampur and Hinjilicut. The initiative is a part of an ongoing collaboration between TPSODL and ITIs across Southern Odisha, aimed at preparing students for future opportunities in the power sector.

The inaugural events, held at the respective campuses of the ITIs, were marked by the presence of TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg, alongside senior officials from the organisation. Govt ITI Hinjilicut principal Muktirani Samanta and govt ITI Berhampur principal Ranjan Kumar Parida joined the event and expressed enthusiasm for the transformative potential of the programme. As part of the state government’s flagship initiative, ‘Skilled in Odisha’, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical expertise. Students will be trained using modules aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), ensuring that they receive standardised and top-quality instruction. The training curriculum has been designed to provide hands-on experience, combining theoretical insights with practical exposure at TPSODL’s cutting-edge facilities. The students will have the opportunity to train at TPSODL’s highly advanced infrastructure, including the HoTT Centre, Power System Control Centre, Smart Meter Lab, and 33/11 KV sub-stations. The practical exposure is designed to familiarise them with real-world operations, safety protocols, and the latest technology, significantly boosting their employability.

In addition, graduates of the programme will have the opportunity to secure placements with TPSODL, offering a valuable pathway to employment. By building a skilled workforce, TPSODL is not only contributing to the development of Southern Odisha but also supporting the vision of a self-reliant India. Currently, TPSODL has partnered with ITIs in Berhampur, Hinjilicut, Rayagada, Jeypore, and Boudh, with plans to expand further