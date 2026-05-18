Bhubaneswar: Transformation must begin from within each individual. Every citizen should dedicate some time daily to physical exercise in order to build a fit India, a fit Odisha, and a fit society, Department of Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said Sunday, while inaugurating ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally.

The cycle rally, aimed to promote physical fitness, public health and pollution-free transport across the state, started from Gopabandhu Academy of Administration and passed through Vaibhav Wellness Centre Junction, Utkal Hospital, and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Park.

Enthusiastic participants included volunteers from CRPF, CISF, NCC, ‘My Bharat’ and NSS.

Members of Odisha Cycling and Para Association, many local cycling clubs, citizens, students from Bhubaneswar Government College of Physical Education, and residents of sports hostels took part in the rally.

The campaign was flagged off by Odisha’s first female cyclist and Arjuna awardee Minati Mohapatra, alongside Olympian Anuradha Biswal and Sports Director Yeddula Vijay.

“The campaign launched under the Central government’s ‘Fit India Movement’, has gained popularity across the country.

Odisha has previously hosted Heritage Marathon, Fit India Carnival 2026, and Women’s Marathon.

Today, the Capital city successfully organised Sundays on Cycle,” the minister stated.

The department mentioned that this commendable effort will inspire residents to adopt a healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle under the motto ‘Pedal together and live a healthy life’.

Several key officials and sports icons attended the campaign to encourage the participants.

Department additional secretaries Ashok Kumar Panda, Bijay Kumar Swain and Sudhakar Nayak, attended the campaign.

Athletes Anupama Swain and Loma Swain, para-athletes Kamalakanta Nayak, Suchitra Parida, and Sunil Pradhan, also joined the event.