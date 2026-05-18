Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: Gunupur Congress MLA Satyajeet Gomango has accused the Rayagada district administration of deliberately sidelining the elected representatives by issuing a last-minute notice to him for attending the District Planning Board meeting held recently.

The official notification for the meeting was issued to him at 10:23 pm May 14, while the meeting was scheduled for 12 noon the following day, he alleged.

The MLA questioned the urgency behind convening such a meeting on such short notice and termed it a “well-planned administrative conspiracy.”

Addressing a press conference at OPCC headquarters here Sunday, Gomango strongly criticised the conduct, alleging that the administration intentionally created obstacles to prevent public representatives from attending.

Gomango further alleged that the District Planning Board has not yet been formally constituted, raising concerns over the legitimacy and necessity of conducting the meeting in haste.

The Congress legislator also claimed that all three MLAs from Rayagada district have repeatedly faced neglect from the administration.

He expressed dissatisfaction over delays in implementing development projects funded through MLA allocations.

OPCC spokesperson Bibhuti Bhusan Mahapatra also questioned the functioning of Rayagada District Planning Board Chairman Nityananda Gond, along with the role of the district administration.

Citing the Orissa District Planning Committee Rules, 2000, and the 2016 amendment, Mahapatra said that notices for such meetings must be issued at least 10 days in advance, and at least three days prior in emergency situations.

Congress leaders also targeted Rayagada Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni, accusing him of failing to discharge his responsibilities independently and functioning under the influence of higher authorities and mining interests.