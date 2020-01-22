Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police Wednesday issued an advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade and its rehearsals at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here.

In order to facilitate the Republic Day parade, restrictions have been imposed on vehicular movement in and around Mahatma Gandhi Marg from 6.30 am till conclusion of the parade January 26.

“Traffic on Janpath (between Ram Mandir Square and Raj Mahal Square) will be restricted from 6.30am till the parade is over. Vehicles approaching from Housing Board Square won’t be allowed towards Rabindra Mandap. They will be diverted at Keshari Talkies towards the left lane,” the advisory said.

Similarly, vehicles coming from AG Square will not be allowed towards PMG Square. They will be diverted from Soochana Bhawan crossing towards IDCOL auditorium side. Moreover, vehicles from 120 Infantry Battalion side shall also be diverted towards Unit-IV at MLA Colony Square, the advisory added.

Apart from the Republic Day, similar vehicular restrictions are in place for the parade rehearsals between 2.00pm and 5.30pm January 22 and 23 as well as from 7.00am to 10.30am January 24, the advisory pointed out, adding that there is a blanket ban on sale of gas balloons between PMG and Master Canteen Squares on the occasion.

Moreover, the Commissionerate Police has also designated a few places for vehicle parking.

“BDA bus stand near railway station, open space in front of Congress Bhawan, IDCOL auditorium, Soochana Bhawan, SBI at Unit-III, open space on Rabindra Mandap premises and Girls’ High School in Unit-II can be used to park vehicles during the mega event,” said the advisory.