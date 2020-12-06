Deogarh: Deogarh police collected Rs 30,000 in fine from traffic rule violators Saturday, a top police official Sunday said.

Despite awareness drives started from December 1 informing people that traffic rules were going to be stricter from December, there are many who flout the rules here.

In order to ensure usage of masks and helmets, the district police following the direction of Deogarh police superintendent has been carrying out checkings at strategic locations on the national highway and other roads in the district.

The police are checking if the riders are wearing masks and helmets. In the case of four-wheelers, seat belt adherence is being checked.

The police caught 13 unruly drivers and riders Saturday and suspended their licenses, Deogarh police station IIC Prashant Kumar Patra informed.

Notably, the State Transport Authority has made helmet mandatory for pillion rider as well from December.

PNN