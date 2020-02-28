Berhampur: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, which was relaxed for three months, will be strictly implemented in the state beginning March 1, a senior government official said Friday.

The state government had extended the deadline twice in view of the large rush at regional transport offices (RTOs), traffic deputy superintendent of police Sarthak Ray said.

“Any violation would attract hefty fines from the violators. It has been advised to update their documents and license. An awareness program was also held at Kamapalli chowk by NCC students of Khalikote College, student traffic and traffic police. While helmet will be compulsory for the pillion rider, all the occupants of the four-wheelers will have to settle with seat belts,” police inspector Sunil Behera said.

Behera further added that strict action will be taken against dangerous and life-threatening actions such as drunk driving, over speeding, driving against flow of traffic, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving, triple riding on two-wheeler, overloading, jumping red light, wearing of helmet seatbelt etc.

Violators will need to pay hefty fines as prescribed in the Act.

PNN