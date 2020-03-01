New Delhi: Carrying a toddler in her arms, Sunita waited Sunday outside the mortuary of GTB hospital where post-mortem of her husband Prem Singh, who was killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi, was being conducted.

The 27-year-old rickshaw-puller, who lived in Brijpuri, was killed in the riots last Tuesday, as he stepped out of his home to buy milk for his kids.

“I have no idea what happened to him. I was told by neighbours that he was killed in the riots. He had gone to buy milk for the children around 7.30 m Tuesday,” Sunita said, choking back the tears. Her husband’s body was found near the Welcome police station, Nisha, a neighbor who was accompanying Sunita, said. Singh’s body was identified by his sister Savita.

With moist eyes, family members of Aqil also waited outside the mortuary. He was a resident of Chand Bagh, one of the worst-hit areas in northeast Delhi.

Aqil used to clean vehicles. He left home around 10.00am Wednesday. His body was later found in a drain between Shiv Vihar and Johri Pur,” Aqil’s brother-in-law Chand Babu said. He is survived by his wife Zayra and four children.

The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased. Yes, the amount may be huge keeping in mind the financial conditions of the two dead. But will that amount heal sufferings that the families have suffered. One can be sure, certainly not.

