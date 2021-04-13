Palghar: In a shocking tragedy on Gudi Padva, at least 10 Covid-19 patients have died in the Vasai town due to alleged shortage of medical oxygen, officials said here Tuesday. According to relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patients and local authorities, at least 10 persons may have directly succumbed to the alleged scarcity of oxygen. There are over 7,000 ‘active cases’ in Vasai, of which at least 3,000-odd need regular oxygen facilities.

The maximum deaths are reported from the tertiary care centre, Vinayaka Hospital, Nala Sopara. However, the hospital authorities have rejected the contentions saying all patients had serious comorbidities. They succumbed in a single day and there is no oxygen shortage.

Nala Sopara MLA Kshitij Thakur said, “I wish to draw the attention of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the development and appeal for help. There is an acute shortage of oxygen in the Vasai taluka. Notably, the supply can run for only three hours. Unfortunately, three lives have already been lost due to no oxygen supply in our area. I request to look into this serious matter and provide ample oxygen supply to the tehsil. This will prevent any more loss of lives.”

The lawmaker also appealed to CM Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope to intervene in the matter. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya slammed the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for the deaths

“The government must take serious note…It seems to focus only on lockdown… but we also need oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, Remdesivir, etc,” Darekar said. “This is not an auspicious development on Gudi Padwa,” he rued.