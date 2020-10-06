Deoria: At least five people were killed and one other injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, police said.

The accident occurred Monday night on the Salempur-Laar road.

According to Station Officer T.J. Singh, a scooty, motorcycle and an SUV were found in damaged condition at the accident site.

“Six people were found lying nearby and when they were taken to the hospital, five of them were declared dead while one has been admitted with serious injuries,” he said.

Among the deceased, three have been identified as Rajan Singh, Pramod Yadav and Prince Tiwari.

The identities of the remaining two are yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

IANS