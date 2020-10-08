New Delhi: Social media influencer and TikTok star Prateek Khatri has died in a car accident. Prateek succumbed to a car accident Tuesday night. Prateek has over 42,000 followers on Instagram. He was famous for his trending videos on social media.



Numerous fans, followers, and friends of Khatri paid tribute to him through social media posts on the photo-sharing platform. They mourned his loss with throwback photos and videos.

Among others, his friends Aashika Bhatia, Bhawika Motwani, and Amir Siddiqui took to Instagram and wrote, “It is really disturbing to wake up everyday and come across some sad news on a daily basis. Waking up with the news of the demise of my friend @prateekkhatrii has made me realise that life is so short and unpredictable. Always drive carefully. Keep your closed ones safe and take special care of them…(sic).”

Bhawika Motwani, she shared a picture with Prateek and said, “RIP.”

Worth mentioning, in June, this year, the death of another TikTok star, Siya Kakkar, also left many shocked. The 16-year-old, who was also a dancer, died by suicide June 25 in New Delhi.