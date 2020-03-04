This is what is called fashion faux pas. Polish model Aleksandra Sadowska who belongs to the town of Wroclaw will soon be blind after she tattooed her eyes. She has lost sight in one of her eyes and is losing vision in the other.

Eyeball tattoos, also called ‘scleral tattoos’, are an extreme form of body modification where ink is injected into the whites of a person’s eyes to permanently dye it to a different colour. The long-term effects of this procedure however, are not yet clear.

Aleksandra wanted to copy the look of rap artist Popek, who had her eyes dyed black but it later proved to be a costly affair.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the 25-year-old model complained of pain in both eyes after the tattoo. When she contacted the tattooist about the problem, he said that it was normal and she could get rid of it with painkillers.

Now the tattoo artist named Piotr A faces three years in prison for damaging and blinding the model. After investigation it was found that he made a serious error while tattooing his eyes, using body ink for the procedure, which should not come into eye contact.

The doctors have warned Aleksandra that the damage is irreparable and she will soon be blind in the left eye too. She underwent three procedures to restore her eyesight. However, the medics say she has no hope of regaining her vision, as the dye has reached the tissues.

The model’s lawyers have asked the investigation team to provide them with enough evidence that the artist did not know how to perform this delicate procedure and yet he went ahead with it causing huge damage to Aleksandra.

The artist, who has been charged by the police after Aleksandra’s ordeal began, has pleaded not guilty. A court will take up the case soon.