Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by jumping into a river, after being scolded by his mother for playing games on a mobile phone at Banapur village under Binjharpur block in Jajpur district Sunday afternoon.

The deceased who had passed his matriculation examination this year, was playing an online game on the phone when his mother reprimanded him and snatched away the mobile phone from his possession. The boy became terribly hurt for his mother’s gesture. Unable to digest the act, he soon went out of the house and did not return for a while.

On finding something fishy, some co-villagers searched and spotted his body floating in a nearby river and informed his family members. On being informed, the bereaved family members reached the spot and identified the deceased boy.

Local police recovered the body and sent it to Jajpur district headquarters hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection and launched a probe.

PNN