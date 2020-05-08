Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to set up coaches as COVID-19 care centres. People suspected of having the disease can be kept at these facilities in isolation. They will also be used as quarantine centres.

Sources said that in Odisha, the Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road railway stations will have such COVID-19 care coaches.

These COVID care centres on wheels will have all the facilities required to treat coronavirus patients. Doctors and nurses will also be available round the clock. The windows will be covered with nets. There will be three toilets in each coach with six liquid soap dispensers.

Coaches will be provided with dustbins and there will be laptop and mobile charging facilities. More importantly middle berths in each coup will be moved to implement social distancing.

The Railways sent a letter Friday to Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, in this regard. The Railways has requested the chief secretary to appoint a nodal officer in each COVID care centre. The person’s responsibility will be to coordinate with railway officers.

Two hundred and 15 stations across India will have these special train coaches as COVID-19 care centres. A total of 5,000 coaches will be put into service, the Railways said.

PNN