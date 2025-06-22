Trained vs street fighter: Who will win? That’s exactly what this viral video tried to answer — and the internet can’t stop talking about it!

In this trending fight clip, a trained martial artist goes head-to-head with a street fighter in what seems like an impromptu showdown. No one really knows why the fight was organised or how it even started. Some believe the street fighter might have challenged the trained one, while others think it could be the other way around.

Watch the viral video:

School vs Street Fight 🥊 pic.twitter.com/LW4E6FkOvv — Real Crazy Clips (@realcrazyclip) June 21, 2025

Anyway, the video wastes no time. The shirtless street fighter, wearing jeans, starts off strong. He throws a few wild punches and seems to take the lead. For a moment, it feels like he’s got the upper hand.

But then comes the twist.

The trained fighter calmly holds his ground. With sharp moves and precise timing, he starts turning the tide. A flurry of punches follows. Then comes the final blow — a powerful kick that nearly knocks the street fighter down.

The most surprising part? After the kick lands, the professional karate guy walks up to check on his opponent. A solid move of respect, and viewers loved it.

The video has now gone viral, sparking debates online — technique vs brute strength, discipline vs chaos.

PNN